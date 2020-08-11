Mass arrests in police swoop on pickpockets in Mallorca capital Palma

POLICE in Palma have made more than 30 arrests in a major swoop on an international network of pickpockets based in Palma.

Around 50 officers took part in some 15 raids on suspects’ homes in various districts of the island capital on Tuesday morning, including El Arenal, according to reports.

Spanish press said the operation was the result of a joint investigation involving the National Police Centre Station and the Organised Crime Group under the orders of the Organised Crime Drug Unit, with the collaboration of Palma Local Police and police forces from other countries.

Investigators believe the criminal set-up’s members are dedicated to stealing personal items of value, also accusing the network of money laundering.