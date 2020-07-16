Pickpockets picking on newly arrived tourist in Mallorca pinched

PALMA police arrested a couple of pickpockets who targeted an elderly tourist who had just flown into Mallorca.

The pair stole the man’s wallet while he was on his way to his hotel on a bus from the island’s Son Sant Joan airport on Tuesday morning.

According to reports police officers caught up with the suspected thieves shortly after the victim reported the theft. They noticed that the woman appeared to have the wallet stuffed into her underwear.

She was taken to the police station where she was frisked by a female officer and the stolen cash recovered.

It was also reported that the two pickpockets were already known to the police.