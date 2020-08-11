Dedicated police unit reinforcing Covid-19 rules in Roquetas

ROQUETAS de Mar council has set up a Local Police unit dedicated to reinforcing compliance with regulations put in place to deal with the Covid-19 situation.

The Intervention Group is formed by five officers and an official, and has two vans just recently acquired by the local authority to get around.

The council explained the unit operates from 10pm onwards, plus twice weekly carries out specific actions.

The officers’ duties include ensuring that establishments are complying with the rules on hygiene and protection from the virus, inspecting clandestine premises and checking documentation.

Also registering ‘botellones’, or gatherings with alcohol on beaches and in squares as part of the efforts to prevent any concentrations of people in the same place, and making sure everyone is wearing a face mask.

Roquetas Mayor Gabriel Amat explained the unit is an addition to the work the Local Police already carries out.

“It is something complementary which is added to our effort to reduce as much as possible the impact of the virus via prevention, information and action on compliance with the health regulations”, he commented.

Amat also highlighted the council’s public awareness-raising campaign in five languages including English to inform residents and tourists about the measures everyone has to take and the corresponding fines for failing to comply.

Small information signs are being given out to local shops and businesses and large format signs have been put up at on streets at strategic locations around the town.