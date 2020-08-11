Bathing for all in Calpe

EULEN, the town hall’s lifesaving concessionary, has introduced an appointments system for adapted bathing.

This should prevent queues and enable the concessionary to attend to users more safely, the town hall explained.

Assisted bathing for those with mobility problems, the elderly or those with impaired vision is available on the La Fossa and Arenal-Bol beaches.

On the La Foss beach this is located in front of Calle Llevant and in front of Calle Holanda on the Arenal-Bol beach.

Those wishing to make an appointment for adapted bathing should do on the www.calp.es website, clicking on Cita Previa de la OAC.

Bookings can be made for two hours although when there are unused slots it is possible to remain longer, the town hall explained.