Javea beaches all under control

WATCH is kept daily to prevent vehicles from driving down to Portitxol and Granadella once the car parks are full.

-- Advertisement --



Previously this was carried out at the weekend by Javea’s Policia Local with help from Proteccion Civil, but as the beaches fill up with visitors, access is now controlled every day to ensure that anti-coronavirus regulations are complied with.

From now on Javea’s beaches will have nine controllers, said Beaches councillor Toni Miragall.

Arenal has three, Granadella and Portitxol have two each and Playa la Grava has one. Another controller is posted at the barrier preventing access to the Ambolo beach, which has been closed for several years on safety grounds, owing to rockfalls, but is still popular despite the risks.

Calculating an area of 4 square metres per person, Arenal can hold 2,000 people, La Grava 225, Granadella 200 and 159 in Portitxol.