‘You are not alone’ campaign

THE Department of Social Welfare of the Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall has launched a new campaign to inform society about gender violence and let the population know of one of the public and free services available is the Centro Municipal de Información a la Mujer (CMIM).

It is, explains the councillor and second deputy mayor, Elena Aguilar, “a proposal framed in the different actions carried out by the area in its fight against inequality and Gender Violence, and that it works from prevention, awareness, care and insertion ”.

`No estás sola´ or ‘You are not alone’ is the main slogan of the campaign that includes the creation of a new informative leaflet, which incorporates the QR code, with a completely renewed image, “which aims to inform about the objectives of the centre, as well as the different services it offers structured in three parts, on the one hand, the information and participation area, on the other hand, the legal area and finally, the psychological area ”, Aguilar indicates.

Aguilar has valued this service that aims to “inform and advise on women’s rights, promote locally, programmes and activities that promote their social, labour, economic and cultural participation, in order to create equality between women and men”.

Recently, Social Welfare celebrated the Local Commission on Gender Violence with the assistance of agencies and entities to analyse cases and situations during the State of Alarm in the municipality. During the confinement, the area launched a Contingency Plan for the care of victims of gender violence to “reinforce the care and counselling protocols in coordination with the Centro Municipal de Información a la Mujer, the Andalucian Institute for Women, Policia Local Police and Guardia Civil”. Also, the councillor points out, “we joined the action launched by the Junta de Andalucía in collaboration with the municipal pharmacies, which aimed to detect situations of possible victims of gender-based violence by using the keyword «Mask 19».

Those interested in contacting the Rincón de la Victoria Centro Municipal de Información a la Mujer, located at Avenida del Mediterráneo, 31, can do so through the telephone lines 952978294, 673122447 and 673122361, as well as by email ( cmim @ rincondelavictoria.es ). Other information telephone numbers: 061, 900200999 and emergencies 112.