Fuengirola Town Hall offers support for women suffering from gender violence on the Costa del Sol during Spain’s Coronavirus isolation

COUNCILLOR for Social Welfare, Rocío Rodríguez reported that Fuengirola Town Hall is consciously aware of maintaining care for victims of gender violence during the confinement. She pointed out that information, psychological care and legal advice services continue to be provided through the email equality@fuengirola.org and by phone 952463525.

Rodríguez explained that “it is a great paradox that in the time of the recommended social distance, many women are forced to live together 24 hours a day. with their attacker.”

She also offered free phone numbers that will not show on the phone bill, they are 016 and 900200999. “These telephone numbers should be contacted in the event that it is necessary to enter Emergency Centres or Shelters as a consequence of violence.”