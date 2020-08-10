Suspension bridge work begins

WORK began last week for the installation of a suspension bridge of almost 50 metres over the Almanchares river, in the area known as El Saltillo, which connects the municipalities of Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella through the Gran Senda de Málaga.

In addition to this action, footbridges and trails are being adapted to improve and make the route of stage 7 of the Gran Senda more attractive, in the section that runs between both municipalities. The works are expected to be completed in the autumn, coinciding with the beginning of the peak hiking season in the province.

Ortega explained that the Diputación has invested almost €600,000 in improving the área. As well as the 46-metre-long suspension bridge over the Almanchares River, some metal walkways that have existed for a few years are being adapted for hiking, located more than one hundred metres high, built on rocky outcrops and old masonry walls where an old ditch runs.