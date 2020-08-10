Practical support for UK nationals applying for residency will be offered at a meeting of the Asociacion Babelia in Alfaz del Pi on Wednesday, August 12.

THE aim of the informative talk is to reach UK nationals who have not yet applied for residency and who may struggle with the process.

The event is being staged with the support of the Alfaz del Pi Council for Residents and Pangea Office, at at the Casa de Cultura de Alfaz del Pi in Plaza Juan Carlos at 10am.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the number of attendees is limited, masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be observed.

Anybody interested in attending the talk or in receiving individual advice afterwards, is asked to confirm by email to: residents@lalfas.es or be calling 629816197.