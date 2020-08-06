Raising the roof in Alfaz del Pi

A MULTI-SPORT court in Alfaz del Pi is on the last leg of construction as the structure for the all-weather roof is fastened and secured in preparation for the next phase of the project.

THE council’s Town Planning Department will now oversee the placing of the 18 tonne, galvanised steel roof onto the structure in the last constructional part of the of the €223,000 project which is being carried out by Albir company, SRS Consultoría Técnica SL.

This will be followed by the connection of the rainwater downspouts, the setting up of the track, the interior lighting and the installation of baskets and goals, ready for use by local athletes.

An official opening date has yet to be confirmed.