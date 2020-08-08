Cinderella timetable for Campello beaches

CAMPELLO town hall has asked the public to respect beach timetables.

Julio Oca and Rafa Galvañ, respective councillors for Beaches and Public Safety, commented that families and groups of friends are organising dinners on the beaches or simply enjoying the cool of the evening.

They are also found to be frequently staying longer than the stipulated 12 midnight.

Campello beaches are closed between midnight and 7am, Oca and Galvañ explained, so that operatives and their machinery can clean and parcel-out the sands to provide the social distancing that is needed to stop the spread of Covid-19.