Drama and humour – Sunday theatre El Campello

El Campello is offering the perfect way to spend Sunday mornings, discovering the town’s historical connection with the sea and fishing.

THE theatrical and entertaining tours are aimed all all ages, take place at 9.30am to avoid extreme heat, and will be enacted by members of the theatre company Inspira.

“The route of the sea and fishing”, organised by El Campello Tourist Board, will “dramatically” explore the maritime history from the end of the 18th century to the present day, with a good dose of humour.

A spokesperson said: “The evolution and influence of fishing and the sea are explained in a town that is now dedicated to tourism, but that used to be dependent on fishing.

“El Campello had up to four shipyards and the most important wooden fishing fleet in Spain, with 200 boats.”

The trips are free, last 50 minutes and there is a capacity of 25 people.

Prior booking is required on the website of http://www.elcampelloturismo.com, mask use is mandatory and a minimum distance of 1.5 metres between people.