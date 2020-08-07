Second Almeria Red Cross worker detained for flogging off milk donation

POLICE in Almeria have arrested a second Red Cross worker for their involvement in stealing and flogging off two pallets worth of cartons of milk which had been donated to the charity.

This brings the total number of detentions in relation to the matter to three.

At the beginning of July the Red Cross headquarters in Almeria city received a donation of 16 pallets of milk worth nearly €10,000 in all from an Andalucia-based dairy company. A few days later the person in charge of the charity’s logistics informed police that some of the donation was being sold in a premises on the city’s Sector 20 industrial estate.

Police checked out the claim was true and arrested the owner of the establishment where the milk was on sale and the individual who had contacted him and offered it to him at well below its market value.

But the police investigation didn’t end there. In looking into how two pallets had disappeared from the logistics warehouse, without apparently leaving any fingerprints, officers discovered that a video and security monitoring system had been disconnected.

The investigators concluded that the person in charge of the Red Cross warehouse had made it possible for one of the individuals already under arrest to access the milk in exchange for money.

The most recent detainee in connection with the case, 49-year old F.G.R., now faces charges for the theft of the two pallets of milk, valued at more than €1,000.

Police said the investigation remains open and they have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests.