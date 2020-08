JALON councillors voted in favour of renaming Avenida del Rey Juan Carlos I.

This will now revert to the road’s original name of Avenida del Pla de la Sequia.

“This was already discussed some months ago but acquired more importance following reports regarding the Rey Emerito,” a Jalon town hall statement announced.

The statement did not refer to the scandal surrounding the finances of Juan Carlos who abdicated in favour of his son Felipe in 2014.