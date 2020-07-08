Up and running in Jalon

JALON VALLEY HELP’S totally refurbished shop is now open in Alcalali.

The refurbishment was a major project and will provide a much-improved shopping environment which should help to bring much-needed additional income enabling the charity to continue all its good work in assisting the most vulnerable in the local community.

Elaine Horton, JVH president, thanked Ron for all his work on the project and the builder Miguel Moldovan for his significant contribution.

There were also thanks for the volunteers who helped with painting, cleaning and getting the shop ready to open.

“They should all be proud of what they have achieved,” Elaine said.

The JVH shop in Orba also opened and business was brisk, although all safety precautions were in place to ensure a safe shopping experience.

Unfortunately, opening the charity’s Jalon shop was delayed due to urgent repairs although it will reopen in the very near future.

In the meantime, the charity’s van will be near the shop every Friday morning between 10am and 1pm for donations of clean, good quality clothes, household articles, books and other items.