Costa Almeria beats own record for new Covid-19 cases

THE Costa Almeria has once again beaten its own record for the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

On Friday the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department reported there are 112 more cases in the province than on Thursday.

-- Advertisement --



This brings the total number since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 1,764.

The number of active outbreaks of the virus in the province remains unchanged however at 10.

The outbreak related to nightlife in the Levante region is the one where the number of confirmed cases has increased the most, currently standing at 70.

There are now 42 Covid-19 patients being treated in three provincial hospitals.