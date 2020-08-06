Covid-19 infections on Spain’s Costa Almeria climb to new daily record

COVID-19 infections on the Costa Almeria have climbed again to a new daily record.

Another 105 people have tested positive for the virus since yesterday, according to Junta de Andalucia figures.

There have also been an additional 11 hospitalisations of Covid-19 patients.

This puts the total number of people currently receiving hospital treatment for the illness in Almeria at 40. Of these 10 are in intensive care.

At the same time, 22 other people have been classified as making a recovery since yesterday.

Just in the last week the province has registered 470 cases of the virus.

The total number of positive cases in Almeria since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,652.