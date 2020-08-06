THE Almeria Chamber of Commerce will have a delegation based in Huercal-Overa from September onwards.

The move was formalised at the end of July with the signing of an agreement between the provincial business institution president Jeronimo Parra and Huercal-Overa Mayor Domingo Fernandez.

The Mayor said providing Huercal-Overa’s business community with close access to Chamber of Commerce services on their doorstep was part of the council’s ongoing support for business people and entrepreneurs “at these difficult times.”

It also complements the local authority measures for “supporting and stimulating economic recovery and the creation of employment in the municipality”, Dominguez affirmed.

Jeronimo Parra said the initiative would enable the chamber to provide a swifter response to Huercal-Overa businesses’ needs, underlining the operational advantages of the decentralisation.

“It avoids a lot of trips and kilometres by businesses”, he commented.

The council maintained the collaboration will be a benefit to business ventures, training and youth employment, but also represents support for the more than 2,000 municipal companies on the Chamber of Commerce census in terms of trade, internationalisation, innovation and digitalization.

The local authority is supporting the chamber’s services with an annual financial contribution, with a commitment for a period of four years, and will propose, action and support joint projects with the business institution.