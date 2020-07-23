Extra support for local business

EXTRA support for businesses in the Vera area is at hand thanks to the opening of a new Chamber of Commerce office.

Speaking at the presentation of the office in premises provided by the local council, Almeria Chamber of Commerce President Jeronimo Parra said the main aim is to provide “the necessary assistance to make businesses more competitive.”

Parra explained the support comes in the form of programmes for internationalisation, digitalisation, assistance for entrepreneurs, trade and tourism, and training for young people.

He pointed out the budget takes into account European funding, allowing for the application of many tools aimed specifically in promoting the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

He invited local businesses to make the most of the Chamber’s services.

“We want you to be part of our project”, he commented.

With this in mind, a delegation from the Vera office is set to make a series of visits and direct contacts with businesses in an area stretching from Carboneras to Cuevas del Almanzora, and including Turre, Los Gallardos, Lubrin, Antas and Garrucha, to talk to them about the service options which would best suit their project or initiative.

Vera Mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco underlined his administration’s backing for the Vera branch of the Chamber.

He maintained having the office in the municipality will “foster opportunities for growth and improve the companies’ productive capacity, and provide support and advice for small and medium-sized businesses and for young entrepreneurs to put their projects into action, and it is they who are the future or our region.”