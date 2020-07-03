Spain’s Costa Almeria holiday favourite Vera woos tourists with promise of quality, safe holiday destination

VERA is aiming to woo tourists this summer with the promise of a quality, safe holiday destination.

‘In confidence, Vera”, is the slogan for the council’s new tourism campaign, which the local authority said is all about showing potential visitors the care which the local tourism sector has taken to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Commenting at the official presentation of the campaign on Friday, Vera Tourism councillor Catiano Soriana said it had been designed to put out a message of safety “in a friendly way”, showing how all the different tourism sector agents have been involved in a major effort to be in a position to offer quality services in which visitors can trust.

The councillor also highlighted the emphasis on being able to enjoy the small things “which we missed so much during lockdown”, like taking a dip in a pool, jumping into the sea or enjoying a cool beer by the shore of the Mediterranean.

Vera Mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco explained the campaign makes up part of the municipal administration’s Economic Reactivation Plan to deal with the major crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic and to meet “the real needs of the locality’s population and businesses.”

The tourism campaign involves an ambitious, national, regional and provincial level advertising plan, which includes ads on buses running on four inter-urban routes in Madrid, and ad slots on Andalucia TV and radio. In addition the council is running a major online promotional campaign.

Also on Friday, Vera officially received the regional government’s ‘Andalucia Segura’ recognition for the municipal beaches.

Junta de Andalucia Tourism delegate in Almeria, Jose Luis Delgado Valdivia, took the opportunity of the campaign unveiling to present the local authority with the distinction.

He underlined what he said was the effort made by the council and the municipality’s commitment to putting in place procedures to prevent Covid-19 infection and to give beach-goers confidence that Vera Playa is a safe destination.