Quality control reveals clear waters

THE Councillor for Health, Javier Rodríguez, reports that the results obtained in the analysis carried out by the Ministry of Health to determine the quality of the waters of our beaches confirm that they are suitable for bathing.

-- Advertisement --



The councillor explains that, through the Health Management Area of Malaga-Axarquía, it is responsible for carrying out microbiological analysis periodically, specifically every fifteen days, which correspond to the first fortnight of July, and that it has received the results of those carried out in the last months.

Regarding the collection points of the samples, they are carried out at Burriana beach, El Salón beach, Maro beach, La Torrecilla beach and El Playazo beach.

The Councilor for Beaches, María del Carmen López, points out that “this is one more indication that Nerja’s beaches are sanitary, both on the sand and in the water, and that if we continue to comply with all the regulations established with rigour and discipline, we can continue enjoying the baths without risk of contagion.”