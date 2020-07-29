Nerja beaches receive safety distinction

THE delegate of Tourism in Malaga, Nuria Rodríguez, visited Nerja on Monday, July 27, to present the distinction of “Andalucia Segura” that the beaches of Nerja have received.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo and Councillor for Beaches, María del Carmen López.

Mayor Armijo thanked the councillor, Francisco Arce for “the great work on the beaches, in a difficult year in which sanitary security measures due to the coronavirus have been reinforced, increasing both staffing and material, and advancing the bathing season by fifteen days,” he added, “The result of this work are the Q Quality certificates, Safe Tourism award and the distinction of Andalucia Segura for the beaches of Nerja.”

The Town Hall was also praised for all it is doing in keeping the beaches sanitary, guaranteeing the residents of Nerja and visitors that they can enjoy them without risk of contagion.

The distinction of Andalucia Segura identifies companies and entities that comply with the security measures on COVID-19, in order to offer users the guarantee of compliance with the standards of the WHO.