THE Mayor of Almuñecar, Trinidad Herrera, has presented the new vehicle for the Beach Service that has been delivered by the Andalucian Government within the “Safe Beaches Plan”.

Herrera recalled that “after many years the Board again devotes a significant investment to improve the infrastructure and services of the beaches of the area. This vehicle, to benefit the Beach Service as well as half a dozen watchtowers, are part of the investment that will favour our beaches, making them safer and with better services,” said Trinidad Herrera.

For his part, the delegate responsible for Beaches, Daniel Barbero, highlighted the effort that has been made “to have better beaches every day to welcome visitors who choose our destination, which is based precisely on sun and beaches.”

The new vehicle is an off-road pick-up, Toyota Hilux with capacity for 5 seats so it can be used by rescuers and personnel.