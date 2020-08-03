New Covid-19 cases still rising on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE number of new Covid-19 cases on the Costa Almeria continues to rise.

The Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department reported on Sunday that another 31 people had tested positive for the virus over the previous 24 hours.

-- Advertisement --



The figure for Saturday was 84: a provincial record for the number of new cases in one day.

There are now 14 active Covid-19 focal points in the province.

Mojacar Council confirmed on social media on Sunday that there were five positive cases in the locality. The post stated that the established protocols had been activated by the Junta de Andalucia health authorities and stressed the council has “taken measures to guarantee and facilitate the isolation of those affected.”

Spanish press meanwhile has been highlighting a report by the Diario de Almeria newspaper that staff in two Mojacar discos tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The newspaper said sources from the Junta de Andalucia’s health department had confirmed that PCR testing had detected a number of cases among employees, and that in line with health protocols the doors to the discos were shut so that they could be thoroughly disinfected.

The report went to say that regional government trackers were carrying out an urgent contact and trace study to establish who the infected individuals had been in contact with.

Turre council confirmed one new positive case in the municipality on Sunday. The Facebook post explained the health authorities were testing everyone in the infected person’s circle.

Three people suffering from Covid-19 in Almeria have been hospitalised since Saturday, putting the number receiving hospital treatment in the province at 22. Of these four are in intensive care.

Total infections in Almeria since the first case was registered on February 28 currently stand at 1,314.

There have not been any deaths due to Covid-19 in Almeria since May 30.