Reports Mojacar disco staff tested positive for Covid-19

STAFF in two Mojacar discos tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday leading to the temporary closure of both establishments, Spanish newspaper Diario de Almeria reported.

The newspaper said that sources from the Junta de Andalucia’s health department had confirmed that PCR testing had detected a number of cases among employees and that in line with health protocols the doors to the discos were shut so that they could be thoroughly disinfected.

The report goes on to say that regional government trackers are studying who the infected individuals had been in contact with.

Also that PCR tests were carried out on everyone working for the two businesses on Friday to confirm or rule out any further infections. In addition that sources indicated both discos could reopen on Saturday night, and that when they do reopen it will be in full compliance with the health safety measures demanded by the Junta de Andalucia for these kinds of establishments, ensuring the safety of staff and customers.

According to the Diario de Almeria, the infection in one of the Mojacar establishments was detected after the Valencian health authorities contacted their counterparts in Andalucia to inform them a number of young people from the region who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 had been on holiday on the Costa Almeria in the last week of July. They reportedly visited the disco in question.