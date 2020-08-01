Another record day for new Covid-19 cases on the Costa Almeria

ALMERIA has repeated its record for the number of new Covid-19 cases registered in one day.

Another 84 people in the province have tested positive for the virus since Friday, according to the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department, the same record total as on July 22.

A further four coronavirus patients have been hospitalised, putting the current total receiving hospital care at 20. Of these, four are in intensive care.

It was also reported that there is a new outbreak involving five cases in Almeria city.

There are currently 12 outbreaks in the province.

There have not been any deaths due to Covid-19 in Almeria since the end of May.