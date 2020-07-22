Costa Almeria spike in Covid-19 infections helps fuel rumours UK set to reinstate quarantine on travellers to Spain

WEDNESDAY saw Almeria register another daily record for the number of new Covid-19 infections, helping to fuel rumours on local expat social media forums that the UK could reinstate a quarantine requirement on travellers returning from Spain.

There have been a series of outbreaks of the virus around Spain in recent weeks, and restrictions have been reintroduced in some of the worst hit areas, including parts of Barcelona.

The latest figures from the Junta de Andalucia’s Health department show another 84 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Almeria since Tuesday, some of them linked to already existing outbreaks in the province.

This was the highest number of new cases recorded in 24 hours, and is 24 up on the previous daily record of 60 on July 16.

In total, 1,198 people in Almeria have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, of which 925 were detected by PCR tests.

Two people with the virus have been admitted to hospital since yesterday. Another two have recovered from the illness, bringing the total to 774.

Almeria currently has eight active outbreaks of Covid-19.