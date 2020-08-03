AS media reports increase about an outbreak of Covid-19 in Mojacar related to the resort’s nightlife the local council has put out a statement to “clarify the situation.”

The local authority said the aim was to “keep residents, visitors and public opinion informed on the locality’s situation and prevent rumours and incorrect information which only contribute to a social alarm which does not correspond to reality.”

The statement released on Monday evening stresses that “everyone affected is totally controlled and their isolation guaranteed.”

It also says that there are 32 confirmed positive cases, of which 26 are related to staff at several nightspots or “as a consequence of the close relationship of cohabitation they all maintain.”

The council underlines what is describes as “an exhaustive control” of the people in isolation due to Covid-19.

The administration explained they are being taken care of from a medical point of view as well as in terms of basic needs, like providing them with food, taking out their rubbish, and so on, to ensure they remain isolated under there is a new instruction from the health authorities.

The statement further explained that the checks will be maintained after having gone through quarantine and texted negative for the virus twice consecutively.

“This measure of control and isolation guarantees the peace of mind and safety of everyone and of the municipality”, the council affirmed.

The nightspots in question meanwhile remain closed “until the complete and perfect disinfection is confirmed and a staff free of infections is certified.”

The local administration goes on to say is has worked closed with the health authorities, tracers and the businesses concerned to “maximize controls among employees with the aim of being completely sure that this situation is quickly and efficiently under control”, and that these controls will remain in place for the whole season.

The council also defended its actions since the start of the pandemic and lockdown and its “absolute responsibility” in dealing with the health crisis.

The statement points to the introduction of all the required legal measures, and above and beyond that, with reinforced cleaning and disinfection services on beaches, streets and public places where people gather. Also to the efforts via police, Civil Protection and other bodies to ensure the compliance of all shops and businesses with the decreed rules.

“The one-off circumstance the municipality is going through at the moment cannot make one think that nightlife in Mojacar is disorganised or that there do not exist control measures among all the activities which the locality offers its visitors”, the statement ends.