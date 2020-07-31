MALLORCA has been remembering the final victims of Basque separatists ETA in Spain.

Calvia council staged an act paying tribute to Guardia Civil officers Diego Salva and Carlos Saenz de Tejada on Thursday July 30, the 11th anniversary of the assassination of the 27 and 28-year old in Palma Nova.

The homage was held in the exact spot where the young officers’ vehicle was blown up by an explosive device planted by ETA and was attended by family members of the victims, representatives of the Guardia Civil, and dignitaries including the Government delegate in the Canary Islands, Aina Calvo.

It was Calvia Mayor Alfonso Rodriguez who said a few words at the ceremony.

“Eleven years ago terrorism brutality snatched away the lives of Diego and Carlos”, the Mayor said.

He expressed his “peace of mind and satisfaction in knowing that democracy defeated terror, that it put an end to terrorism”, but also recalled that no one has been brought to justice for the crime.

Thursday’s act was however about “keeping their memory alive”, Rodriguez stressed.

“Remembering them is to keep them alive, and I am sure that with the passing of the years, these painful memories of these images of 11 years ago will fade because the memories of life, of the happy moments, of the smiles, of the kisses, of the hugs, will grow.”

He said this year’s tribute to Diego and Carlos came at a particularly “complicated” time, “when death is overly present” due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and dedicated the homage to Carlos’ father who died a few months ago.