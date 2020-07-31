Dramatic collision on Costa Almeria motorway

A DRAMATIC collision between a lorry and a car on the A-7 motorway near Viator on Thursday lunchtime sparked off a small fire, but fortunately no one was seriously hurt.

The accident on the lane going in the Malaga direction caused the truck to career off the road and drop 15 metres down an embankment, setting the cabin and part of its load of 17,000 litres of caustic soda ablaze.

Almeria firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames.

The lorry driver managed to get out of his vehicle on his own.