PALMA city council has launched a campaign calling on the public to be careful with how they throw away used face masks and gloves.

The authority has produced a video in which it appeals to people to behave responsibly and not simply toss masks and gloves on the ground because of the health risk, but also because of the harm to the environment.

The video depicts typical scenarios like someone emerging from a supermarket and carelessly yanking off plastic gloves and a woman aiming a mask at a rubbish bin as she passes, but missing and just leaving it where it falls.