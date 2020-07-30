WATCH: Mallorca capital council public appeal to put a stop to mask and glove litter

By
Cathy Elelman
-
0
APPEAL: The video points out the possible risks to health and to the environment CREDIT: Ajuntament de Palma youtube

PALMA city council has launched a campaign calling on the public to be careful with how they throw away used face masks and gloves.

-- Advertisement --

The authority has produced a video in which it appeals to people to behave responsibly and not simply toss masks and gloves on the ground because of the health risk, but also because of the harm to the environment.

The video depicts typical scenarios like someone emerging from a supermarket and carelessly yanking off plastic gloves and a woman aiming a mask at a rubbish bin as she passes, but missing and just leaving it where it falls.





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here