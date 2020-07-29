Mallorca village takes hard line on face mask litter

The Mallorca village of Santa Eugenia has taken a hard line on face mask litter.

The local council has announced fines of €300 for anyone tossing masks or gloves on the street.

-- Advertisement --



A statement from the administration said it will modify the municipal Police and Good Government bylaw in order to apply the sanction where the personal protection materials are not deposited in rubbish bins following approval of the move at a plenary meeting on Tuesday.

At the same session the council members agreed upping the fine for dog owners who do not collect their pets’ deposits in the street from €150 to €300.

“We cannot allow this anti-social behaviour in such a clean village as ours”, commented Santa Eugenia Mayor Pep Lluis Urraca.