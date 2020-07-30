Covid-19 outbreak confirmed among Mallorca hotel staff

THE Balearic Island Health department confirmed on Thursday there is an outbreak of Covid-19 among the staff of a Mallorca hotel.

When one of the employees tested positive for the virus tests were carried out on 52 others with whom they have direct contact at work. Of these five came up positive.

The health authorities are now screening a further 50 people.

The hotel concerned has reportedly issued assurances that thanks to the strict health safety measures and protocols in place there was a rapid response as soon as the case was detected and no guests are infected

It was also reported that the staff member who first tested positive is suffering just mild symptoms and is being monitored by their health centre. The other five are asymptomatic.

They are all self-isolating.

Nine other outbreaks of Covid-19 have been detected in the archipelago over the last week, the Balearic Epidemiology Service reported, seven of which are in Mallorca.

Of the 68 cases in total, 49 are asymptomatic and 24 have been transferred to health facilities to guarantee correct isolation.

Of the 19 displaying symptoms of the virus, five have required hospitalisation.

The Balearic Epidemiology Service put Thursday’s total number of Covid-19 cases on the islands since the start of the epidemic at 2,570, 39 more than on Wednesday.

There are currently 200 active cases.