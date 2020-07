A NEW focus of Covid-19 in Vera ups the number of active outbreaks in Almeria to nine.

The Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department reported on Tuesday that there are four cases in Vera.

In all 213 people are affected by the outbreaks, of which 102 are in El Ejido and 50 in Nijar, where there are three separate focuses. There are also focuses in Berja, Pulpi, Laujar de Andarax and Cuevas del Almanzora.

On Tuesday another 33 people in Almeria tested positive for the virus. This brings the total number of registered cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 1,365, of which 449 remain active.

Of these 20 are receiving treatment in hospital; three are in intensive care.