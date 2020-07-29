UD Almeria football club player tests positive for Covid-19

A UD Almeria player has tested positive for Covid-19, the football club confirmed on Wednesday morning.

In an official statement, the club said after individual tests carried out on the team, technical staff, employees and directors on Tuesday “a positive case has been detected in a team member.”

The statement says that in accordance with the protocol established by Spain’s LaLiga football league and the CDS Upper Sports Council on health safety, the player concerned was immediately put into isolation.

“He does not have any symptoms and he is in a good state of health”, the club reports.

It also explained that all training sessions have been suspended, all team members are at home and the disinfection of all areas of the Mediterranean Games Stadium is underway.

Again, in accordance with the LaLiga protocol, another PCR test will be carried out on all team members today.

UD Almeria reported it had informed the health authorities and Almeria city council about the situation and had ceased all activities at its headquarters.

The club also promised to release updates as and when there was any news.