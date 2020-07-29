Spanish Man hits Granddad with Iron and Tries to Strangle his Grandmother- over a Pizza!

A young man from Estepona attacked his grandfather with an iron and tried to strangle his grandmother because they refused to let him eat his pizza!

After refusing to answer any questions, the 25-year-old was admitted to a psychiatric centre in Malaga awaiting trial.

The police responded to a call from a neighbour who says they heard loud screaming and cries for help from the house in Estepona. The officers, trying to gain access to the property, failed to open the door to the bedroom after jumping from the neighbour’s house. Finally, they had to break a hole in the garden fence to enter the front room where the screams were coming from. The young man had shouted to them that he couldn’t find the key to the door.

Police officers discovered the victims of the attack, an elderly couple, lying on a mattress on a blood-spattered floor. Apparently, the detainee began to attack them from the night before because he had stopped taking the medication he has prescribed to control a mild mental disorder.

The trigger to the attack was started when the grandparents refused to let him eat his pizza early in the morning, at which point the detainee apparently grabbed an iron and hit his grandfather, 82, on the head with it. He also kicked him savagely, say police. Then he picked up a rag and tried to strangle his grandmother, 77, but finally gave up as police arrived. A psychiatrist at the mental hospital where the man is being detained said it could easily have ended with the death of either or both of the grandparents.