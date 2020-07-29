Safer driving on CV-734 in Javea on the Costa Blanca

IMPROVEMENTS to the CV-734 inside the Javea boundaries are practically finished.

The €1.152 million project has involved building two roundabouts on the approach to Javea, designed to ease traffic flow and improve road safety by obliging drivers to slow down on the virtually straight section of road. Left-turns have also been eliminated resulting in safer driving.

-- Advertisement --



Constructing the two-lane roundabouts, each with a 22-metre diameter, was scheduled to take place at night so that traffic was disrupted as little as possible.