Spain’s Mallorca Live Festival put back to autumn due to coronavirus crisis







THIS year’s Mallorca Live Festival has been put back to autumn due to the coronavirus crisis.

The event at Calvia’s old waterpark had been scheduled to take place in mid-May, but will now be held on October 8, 9 and 10.

The organisers said the decision to move the fifth edition of the festival to after summer followed talks with institutions, performers, suppliers and sponsors.

As it stands, more than 80 per cent of the artists due to perform have confirmed they will be appearing, Spanish press reported.



