Photo prize to showcase regions tourism

THE Almuñécar Town Hall has announced the VI Photography Prize, “Nino Rodríguez”, in order to promote and publicise the tourism offer through the participating photographs, which reflect the landscape, historical, cultural, gastronomic, ethnographic and values of the tourist destination.

-- Advertisement --



Among the requirements is that the theme of the works presented will be on “the tourist wealth of the towns of La Herradura and Almuñécar: people, landscapes, historical and natural heritage, festivals, customs, popular celebrations and everything that may reflect the tourist attractions of the municipality.

The photographs must be in colour or monochrome, including black and white or toned mono colour, and should not have been selected or awarded in any other contest. Photographs or collections containing three to five photographs will be presented by each of the contestants so that different themes and aspects of the tourist destination can be accommodated. A maximum of three-unit works or collections per participant is required.

The works can be presented, until August 6, at the La Herradura Civic Centre, Calle Prieto Moreno, s / n. C.P .: 18697 La Herradura (Granada), from 9.30am to 2pm s in person. Presentation by post is also accepted.