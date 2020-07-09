Almuñecar neighbourhoods to get bright facelift

THE Almuñecar Town Hall has started work this week to provide lighting access to the El Moruno neighbourhood, along the Camino Real and Río Seco, from the San Sebastián neighbourhood where €25,000 will be invested.

As reported by the deputy mayor and Head of Maintenance, Beatriz González, it is about providing lighting to this road that runs through the Vega de Río Seco and that many residents use with their vehicles to go to the centre of the town avoiding traffic on National Highway 340, at the main access through the Lo Colorao neighbourhood.

-- Advertisement --



“In total there will be 12 lampposts illuminating access with the Led system, of which nine will be newly installed and the other three, the bulb will be replaced to make the entire route homogeneous while saving energy and giving better lighting throughout the access,” explained González Orce.

In recent years, ‘El Moruno’ has grown notably in the number of houses and therefore in the number of residents who live there, since the houses that were originally located have increased in number with the development of several urbanisations.