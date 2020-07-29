Canine Bay Watch in Campello

CAMPELLO’s Policia Local now patrol the dogs-allowed beach at the mouth of the Rio Seco.

Uniformed and plainclothes officers carry out random daily inspections, taking care not to follow a set routine after receiving reports maintaining that a person, or persons, are leaving poison-laced bait there.

The town hall’s Public Safety councillor Rafa Galvañ announced earlier that his department has mounted a special operation to “investigate, detect and fine antisocial behaviour towards pets.”

This followed an official complaint from a local woman who claimed that her dog died at the end of June after eating “something toxic or poisonous” on the beach.