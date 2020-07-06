Beach poison investigation after a Campello dog-owner claims her pet died after visiting the dogs-allowed area

A WATCH is being kept on Campello’s “dogs-allowed” beach at the mouth of the River Seco.

The town hall’s Public Safety councillor Rafa Galvañ explained that his department has mounted a special operation to “investigate, detect and fine antisocial behaviour towards pets.”

This follows protests on the social media as well as an official complaint from a local woman whose dog died at the end of June. It had eaten “something toxic or poisonous” on the beach, she told police.

To verify these claims, the Policia Local and the Guardia Civil’s nature protection unit Seprona, are keeping the beach under close surveillance, Galvañ said.