ALFAZ town hall and the Huellas Borradas de Mujer (Women’s Erased Traces) association have renewed their cooperation agreement.

Huellas Borradas, a national association based in Alfaz, was created in early 2016 to give visibility to women, highlighting the mark they left on history, particularly in the arts and science.

The agreement was signed by Alfaz mayor Vicente Arques and the founder of Huellas Borradas, Raquel Guerrero.

Also present were Alfaz’s Equality councillor Rocio Guijarro, Cooperation councillor Isabel Muñoz, Culture councillor Manuel Casado and Esperanza Duran, the association’s secretary.

Huellas Borradas currently sponsors a €500 Film Festival prize for the best short film directed by a woman and collaborates with Klias-Cultura, a feminist book club conceived to create debate and critical thinking while reflecting on the status of women.

Readers interested in learning more about the association should email the huellasborradasdemujer@gmail.com address.