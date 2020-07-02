Alfaz’s post-Covid Film Festival will be as good as ever with big prizes and a high standard of entries

TWENTY-FOUR short films are competing for Alfaz Film Festival’s Faro de Plata trophy between July 18 and 25.

The 32nd edition is a post-Covid festival, the town hall explained. “But it will lose none of its interest,”

The selected films are competing for the €7,5000 in prize money to be divided amongst the winners.

There is a first prize of €4,000 and the prized Faro de Plata (Silver Lighthouse), with €2,000 and €1,000 for the films in second and third place. There are also awards for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Script, Best Direction and Best Photography.

In collaboration with the Huellas Borradas de Mujer and CIMA associations, the festival includes a €500 prize for the best short film directed by women.

“Each year it is more difficult to choose the competing films precisely because of the high standard of entries,” festival sources revealed.

The films will be shown to the public in the Casa de Cultura on Monday July 20, Tuesday July 21 and Wednesday July 22 between 5.30pm and 9.15pm.