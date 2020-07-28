Hollywood productions pass phase and begin production settling in Almería

More than 50 actors and actresses participated in the last selection phase of the castings made over the last two weeks for the Hollywood productions that will be filmed in Almería in August; Marked The Unforgiven and Corruption of Justice.

-- Advertisement --



More than 2,000 requests were received from actors and actresses from all over Spain, including several from Almería who reached the final phase. The decision on the elected will be communicated in the coming days.

The production company Wanda Halcyon Television of Hollywood has announced that it will install its production office in Almería for the two series that will begin filming in the province in the first weeks of August. This is the pre-filming step and the green light to start seeing actors and actresses famous in our province, as has happened in the previous filming.

In the first contacts with the producer when the future filming was announced, delayed by COVID-19, they already declared their special interest in Almería, both for its unique locations and for the facilities that a province with a history of cinema gives to culture and productions of this level.

Pat Andrew executive producer of Wanda Halcyon Television stated: “We are excited to record in Almería and to open an office in the city centre for two of the productions, it is part of our commitment to the great city of Almería”

José María Gómez, Director of Hormiguea, the Almería communication agency in Spain for Wanda Halcyon television, stated: “We have been working with the production company in various parts of the world for several months and it is undoubtedly a great step and a great commitment for the potential of the province, the fact that they have chosen Almería to install an office from which to lead these important projects.”