Casting Begins In Malaga For New Spy Drama

This week, casting for a new spy series titled ‘Corruption of justice’ has begun in the province of Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

The series will be filmed in the provinces of Malaga and Almeria and begin this month. It features aspiring actors from Barcelona, Madrid and San Sebastian and is based on Amazon’s bestseller written by George Van Mellaert.

Each episode will cost five million euros, according to the production company Hormiguea. The story is based on the career of a young and talented Spanish lawyer at the EU headquarters in Brussels who represents a rich diamond corporation that is really a cover for a foreign intelligence agency. The lawyer is then unwittingly caught up in the middle of a war, clandestine activities between nations, and “deep state” espionage.

Hormiguea has revealed that besides the character of the male Spanish lawyer, the other main role in the drama is a female lawyer, also Spanish. According to the writer, George Van Mellaert: “These two characters were written specifically for Spanish actors and are fundamental to the story”.

The current casting call, for a small part in the series, will be auditioning men and women between 24 and 48 years of age, who have experience in acting and speak English and/or French.