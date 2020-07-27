Speedy Scooter Seen Driving at Almost 100 Km/h on Spanish Road

OJO 📹 Circula a casi 100 km/h en patinete eléctrico pic.twitter.com/3ulzCgQfIc — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) July 27, 2020

A speedy scooter has been seen driving at almost 100 km/h on a Spanish road in Granada. In the video, you can see how the car behind the scooter is astonished at the speed the man can reach.

The speed limit for these vehicles on Spanish roads is 25 km/h meaning that he was driving 75 km/h faster than permitted. Not only this but the man was on a highway, driving at such a pace that he looked like he wanted to overtake the vehicle in front of him.

During the recording, you can see how the people in the car behind him look at their own speed and compare it to the scooter who is seen furiously driving ahead. It is unclear as to whether the man has a helmet or not, however, riding this vehicle on the highway in the first place is illegal, without a helmet even more dangerous and illegal.

These electric scooters have become all the rave across Spain as they are easy to charge and go. However, police have had to become stricter when regulating their use as many people take advantage of the high speeds these can reach.

Recently, a scooter in Spain’s Costa Blanca caused a house fire as it burst into flames overnight whilst charging.

