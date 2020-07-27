Samaritans in Spain – free support service

During these very unsettling times the Samaritans FREEPHONE 900 525 100 remains open 10am to 10pm every day of the year to handle calls in English from anyone in emotional distress, of any age or nationality, from anywhere in Spain or the Islands.

YOU do not have to be suicidal to call – whatever you are going through the specially trained volunteers will go through it with you, whether it concerns your health, isolation, work/money, addictions, violence, sexuality, abuse or relationships.

You can also access their email service at pat@samaritansinspain.com and website at www.samaritansinspain.com

If you would like to support Samaritans in Spain in funding this vital charity you can do so by donating just €1 each month via the secure online payment option at https://www.teaming.net/samaritansinspain?lang=en_UK

Samaritans in Spain (formerly Costa Blanca Samaritans) operates under licence from Samaritans UK and is fully registered as a 100 per cent non-profit organisation in Spain with headquarters in the Valencian Community reference CV-01-042952- A , NIF G54341466 and with National Registration number Valencia 1 – 611253.