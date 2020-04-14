Costa Blanca´s “Samaritans in Spain” Keep Helping British Expats During Lockdown Crisis

THE current State of Alarm rules and the Covid-19 pandemic is understandably bringing extra stress and pressure on everybody.

The situation has meant a busy time for the Torrevieja-based Samaritans in Spain, despite the closure of their centre at Punta Marina.

-- Advertisement --

The group say they are very aware of increased reports of domestic abuse during the lockdown and have appealed to people “not to suffer in silence” over anything.

Their trained and experienced volunteers are continuing to take calls every day between 10.00am and 10.00pm.

Everything is treated in complete confidence and you can call on 900 525 100.

If you need to make contact with Samaritans in Spain outside their official hours, then you can send them a message via Whatsapp on 634 325 906 or an email to pat@samaritansinspain.com



