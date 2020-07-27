ALBIR beach was the setting for the launch of the Aro Playero (Beach Hoop) which guarantees correct social distancing.

At the same, the beach was also chosen to shoot an advertising spot for the hoops which will soon be available France, Germany, Portugal, Italy, Greece and the US as well as Spain.

Its inventor, engineer Oscar Pavon, has come up with a “simple but sufficiently clear” system that can be spread out on the sand, enabling beachgoers to maintain the anti-virus distancing required by the health authorities.

People can use the hoops, which have now been patented, to define their own personal space without affecting that of others, Pavon explained.